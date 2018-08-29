Winnipeg Blue Bombers add former NFL defensive end

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers added a new player as they returned to the practice field on Wednesday.

The Bombers announced they’ve signed former NFL defensive end Gerald Rivers to their practice roster.

Rivers, 28, had a four year stint in the NFL with six different teams.

After going undrafted Rivers joined the St. Louis Rams in 2013. He also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Houston Texans. He appeared in just two regular season games over those four seasons where he registered a single tackle.

Rivers started the 2018 season with the Edmonton Eskimos but was released earlier this month. In five games with the Eskimos, Rivers recorded four tackles.

He played college football with the Ole Miss Rebels where he had 31 total tackles and four-and-a-half sacks in 27 games over three seasons.

The Bombers also announced they’ve released receiver Tyrone Pierre. Pierre was just signed to the practice roster less than two weeks ago.

