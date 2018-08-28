Milt Stegall apologizes to Winnipeg Blue Bombers QB Matt Nichols

Former Winnipeg great Milt Stegall has offered an apology to current Blue Bomber Quarterback Matt Nichols in the aftermath of comments that were made on national TV following the Bombers 39-26 loss in Calgary Saturday.

During the 680 CJOB Post Game Show, Nichols was asked by host Bob Irving to comment on how difficult it was for the Winnipeg offense to move the ball against Calgary’s defense, which is the best in the CFL.

“They just do their jobs very well,” Nichols said.

“And when they’re in zone, I’m going through four or five reads and finding no one open. They’re doing a good job.”

Later that night, Stegall said Nichols had “thrown his receivers under the bus” by saying what he did.

“I’m going to roll up on Matt Nichols if I’m Darvin Adams or one of the other receivers and say — did you really say that? Is that what you feel about us? So we’re calling each other out?”

On his weekly radio show on Monday night on 680 CJOB, Mike O’Shea was asked for his response to Stegall’s comments.

“The journalism was irresponsible. I think what happened was they took a small snippet of Matt’s answer and tried to run with it. Frankly it’s a little embarrassing for them, I’m sure.”

Tuesday afternoon, Stegall told 680 CJOB’s Hal Anderson: “I want to apologize to Matt Nichols. Nowhere in his interview did he outright say that he was throwing his receivers under the bus. So I don’t want to put words in his mouth, so I want to apologize for that.”

But Stegall said he still has a problem with what was not said during that post-game interview.

“Also with saying that though, as a starting quarterback — as a leader of a team — I need Matt Nichols to say, take more of the blame. That’s what I don’t hear out of Matt Nichols.”

