17-year-old boy charged with 1st-degree murder in Weston neighbourhood stabbing

Toronto police have charged a 17-year-old boy with first-degree murder in the stabbing of a 30-year-old man in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood on Friday.

Officers responded to a call about a stabbing near 5 Bellevue Cres. at around 5 a.m.

Police said Kafi Abshir was found with multiple stab wounds on Weston Road and was transported to hospital, where he was eventually pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Toronto surpasses homicide total of 2017 after man fatally stabbed in Weston neighbourhood

“The altercation began at 5 Bellevue Cres.,” Det. Brandon Price said on Friday.

“The victim then fled out to Weston Road … and the suspect in the attack fled westbound on Bellevue Crescent,” he added.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested a short time later on Friday by York Regional Police on an “unrelated matter.”

WATCH: Toronto homicide total surpasses 2017

At the time, Toronto police said they believed he was responsible for the stabbing incident, as well. On Monday, they laid first-degree murder charges.

The boy cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The incident marked the city’s 67th homicide of 2018, surpassing last year’s total of 66.

— With files from David Shum