Crime
August 29, 2018 12:37 pm
Updated: August 29, 2018 12:39 pm

17-year-old boy charged with 1st-degree murder in Weston neighbourhood stabbing

By Web Coordinator  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A man in his 30s is dead following a stabbing that happened around 5 a.m. on Weston road just south of Lawrence. A description for the suspect has not yet been released and the scene remains an active investigation. Mark Carcasole with more on the 67th homicide of the year. (Aug. 24)

A A

Toronto police have charged a 17-year-old boy with first-degree murder in the stabbing of a 30-year-old man in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood on Friday.

Officers responded to a call about a stabbing near 5 Bellevue Cres. at around 5 a.m.

Police said Kafi Abshir was found with multiple stab wounds on Weston Road and was transported to hospital, where he was eventually pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Toronto surpasses homicide total of 2017 after man fatally stabbed in Weston neighbourhood

“The altercation began at 5 Bellevue Cres.,” Det. Brandon Price said on Friday.

“The victim then fled out to Weston Road … and the suspect in the attack fled westbound on Bellevue Crescent,” he added.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested a short time later on Friday by York Regional Police on an “unrelated matter.”

WATCH: Toronto homicide total surpasses 2017

At the time, Toronto police said they believed he was responsible for the stabbing incident, as well. On Monday, they laid first-degree murder charges.

The boy cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The incident marked the city’s 67th homicide of 2018, surpassing last year’s total of 66.

— With files from David Shum

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bellevue Crescent murder
Kafi Abshir
Toronto Fatal Stabbing
Toronto Police
Weston Bellevue Crescent murder
Weston murder
York Regional Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News