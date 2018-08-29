Crime
August 29, 2018

Suspicious object in Coquitlam closes streets, forces evacuation of homes

By Online News Producer  Global News

Coquitlam RCMP have closed the area of Schoolhouse and Brunette Avenue due to a suspicious object.

Coquitlam RCMP have shut down traffic in the area of Brunette Avenue and Schoolhouse Street Wednesday morning due to a suspicious object.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin says officers have been on the scene since about 7:15 a.m.

“So far, there is no indication that the object is associated to anything malicious,” McLaughlin said. “But we have to make sure that safety comes first. We are in the process of evacuating anyone who lives or works in the immediate area. Traffic will stay shut down until we know the area is safe.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

