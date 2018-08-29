New Brunswick election 2018

More
New Brunswick Election
August 29, 2018 9:39 am

Brian Gallant makes pledge of four-year freeze on New Brunswick power rates

By Staff The Canadian Press

New Brunswick Liberal Leader Brian Gallant speaks at a campaign stop in Fredericton on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.

James West/The Canadian Press
A A

New Brunswick Liberal Premier Brian Gallant is vowing to legislate a four-year freeze of NB Power rates for residential and small business customers if his government is re-elected next month.

Gallant says many people’s power bills are going up faster than their wages, so freezing power rates and raising the minimum wage to $14 per hour will create a fairer economy.

READ MORE: All our New Brunswick election 2018 coverage

Making the announcement in Moncton, Gallant said the Crown-owned utility will be obligated to undertake measures to increase efficiency, and will be prevented from imposing any kind of weather tax to help pay for extreme events such as major winter storms.

NB Power has been forecasting annual power rate increases of two per cent.

Under the Liberal plan, NB Power will be required to undertake a review of executive management salaries and reduce the size of executive management by 30 per cent.

They would also have to train and hire more apprentice linespeople as a way to reduce costs paid to contractors.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Blaine Higgs
Brian Gallant
David Coon
Green Party
Greens
Jennifer McKenzie
Kris Austin
Liberal Party
NB Election 2018
nbpoli
NDP
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Election
New Brunswick Election 2018
New Brunswick Politics
PCs
People's Alliance
politics
progressive conservatives

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News