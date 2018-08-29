Proposed condo puts future of popular Edmonton diner in doubt

The future of a popular restaurant in downtown Edmonton’s Warehouse District is in doubt if a proposed condominium building for the site goes ahead.

The plan by Limak Investments and Urban Capital, posted online last week, would see a 33-storey structure built on two properties along 104 Street near Jasper Ave., one of which includes Blue Plate Diner.

The building would be mixed use, with residential condo units making up the upper 17 storeys. Hotel units would fill the middle 13 storeys, and retail and lobby space would occupy the lower podium.

Residents said the development would mean a more vibrant downtown, even if it requires changes for Blue Plate Diner.

“Even if it does have to go, I’m sure it will be reborn somewhere else,” Dean Smith said. “It would be a shame to lose it but Edmonton is changing and development happens.”

Another resident, Malini Murthy, said more density is needed to improve the vitality of the neighbourhood.

“It’s easy to feel nostalgic about things in this neighbourhood, but I think, hopefully, overall change is good,” Murthy said.

Resident Tom Redl said further densification is needed for the city to remain sustainable, even if some existing businesses like Blue Plate are affected.

“Progress is inevitable. We just have to respect the past, particularly the architecture,” Redl said.

The developers are proposing changing the zoning of the properties from a heritage zone to a site specific development control provision.

The developers are holding a community information session at the proposed site on Wednesday, Sept. 12 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.