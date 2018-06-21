Proposed high-rise development would change downtown Edmonton skyline

Downtown Edmonton could experience more development if two high-rise apartment buildings get the go-ahead.

The proposed Langham Towers would be 49 and 64 storeys each, and are planned for construction on 104 Street and 100 Avenue. The two buildings would contain as many as 700 units.

The buildings would be comprised of a podium, tower and tower top.

The podium would have retail space which would contribute “to a visually interesting streetscape.”

Langham Developments has been involved in several projects in Edmonton, including the Fox Towers condominiums at 104 Street and 102 Avenue, which were completed last year.

On June 12, there was a public presentation at the Edmonton Design Committee for the project.

The Downtown Edmonton Community League tweeted Thursday morning there will be a public meeting June 26 at First Presbyterian Church.

Public meeting is June 26, 6-8pm at First Presbyterian Church 10025 105 St.

The land where the towers are to be constructed will go to city council for rezoning.