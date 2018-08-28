Downtown Edmonton hotel ordered to address leaks, venting issues tied to pigeon feces

After a recent inspection raised concerns over heating and ventilation at a downtown Edmonton hotel because of a “semi-enclosed space which was heavily contaminated with pigeon feces and

pigeons,” the Hyatt Place hotel has been ordered by Alberta Health Services to clean up and make necessary repairs to address the situation.

According to AHS, an inspection found “nine HVAC rooftop units located in a semi-enclosed roof top area were drawing fresh air” from the undisclosed area infested with pigeons and pigeon feces.

The checkup also uncovered other problems, including that the hotel’s heating and ventilation system “did not appear to be in good working order,” fans in the laundry room didn’t always turn on when they should, carbon monoxide detectors in the parkade weren’t calibrated and “evidence of water infiltration in various areas.”

The AHS order said the problems “are or may become injurious or dangerous to the public health” and might hinder the “prevention or suppression of disease.”

The order says the hotel’s owner, Prem Singhmar, was verbally told of the Public Health Act breaches on Friday.

Singhmar has been ordered to immediately begin ensuring the HVAC system is in good repair and to hire a qualified cleaning contractor to clean the area where the HVAC units are located.

“Ensure safe measures are in place to protect staff and guests from the various disease organisms carried by pigeons,” the order reads.

He must also hire a qualified pest control company to ensure the HVAC units are free of pests and to take measures to “discourage any pest infestation and/or nesting.” The hotel has been given deadlines for when various cleaning and repair obligations must be met, the last one of which is for Sept. 30. Work, which includes addressing “water infiltration” issues, must begin by Friday.

The health concerns were raised just a little over a year and a half after the hotel held its grand opening. It is considered by some to be a cornerstone for the redevelopment of the downtown Edmonton area known as The Quarters.

“Hyatt Place Edmonton/Downtown is the first new development along the Armature, the first downtown hotel in a generation, and is a stunning cornerstone for this area,” Mayor Don Iveson said of the hotel in January 2017.

READ MORE: Hyatt Place Hotel opens in Edmonton’s the Quarters district

Watch below: In January 2017, the Hyatt Place hotel in downtown Edmonton celebrated its grand opening and Sarah Kraus was there.

Located on Jasper Avenue and 96 Street, Hyatt Place was designed by Edmonton architect Gene Dub at a cost of $60 million. The 13-storey hotel has 258 rooms and 11,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.

“We wanted to create something very beautiful,” Singhmar said in January 2017. “We wanted it to reflect the vision for the future of downtown and The Quarters.”

Singhmar has the option of appealing the order within 10 days of when he received it.

Global News has reached out to Singhmar for comment on AHS’ order.

AHS declined to comment further on the matter to Global News

The hotel began operating in October 2016.

–With files from Global News’ Slav Kornik

You can read the AHS order in its entirety below: