Injured mountain biker rescued on North Shore trail

Fire crews in the District of North Vancouver were called to rescue an injured mountain biker on Mount Seymour Tuesday night.

Fire Chief Brian Hutchinson said they responded to the call at around 6:30 p.m. on a trail with very steep terrain.

“Our initial assessment was that the adult male was feeling limited movement in his extremities from mid-chest down. That gave us some cause for concern,” he said.

Hutchinson said they then stabilized the man and requested North Shore Rescue’s helicopter to help get him off the mountain.

He said the man was fully conscious and was transferred over to BC Ambulance care.