North Shore dog killed by bear
August 19, 2018 3:14 pm

Small dog killed by black bear on popular North Shore hiking trail

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: Conservation officers are warning pet owners to be vigilant when taking their dogs on hikes after a small off leash dog was killed by a black bear in North Vancouver.

A A

A dog was killed by a black bear in North Vancouver on Friday.

A woman was walking her dachshund along a popular trail in Lynn Headwaters Regional Park when she came across a bear.

READ MORE: Outrage over video showing North Shore family feeding black bears

The dog was off-leash when the bear appeared. After a short chase, the bear killed the dog.

It was only after another hiker used a whistle that the bear was scared away.

“It’s very traumatizing for the family,” said Clayton Debruin of B.C.’s Conservation Officer Service.

READ MORE: B.C. conservation officers angry after video surfaces showing man hand-feeding bear

“The Conservation Office Service immediately responded and made attempts to locate the bear, which was spotted after the fact by a number of other hikers. Unfortunately, we were unable to locate the juvenile black bear.”

Debruin is asking anyone who sees a bear showing aggression to report it to their Conservation Officer Service hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

