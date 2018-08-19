Small dog killed by black bear on popular North Shore hiking trail
A dog was killed by a black bear in North Vancouver on Friday.
A woman was walking her dachshund along a popular trail in Lynn Headwaters Regional Park when she came across a bear.
The dog was off-leash when the bear appeared. After a short chase, the bear killed the dog.
It was only after another hiker used a whistle that the bear was scared away.
“It’s very traumatizing for the family,” said Clayton Debruin of B.C.’s Conservation Officer Service.
“The Conservation Office Service immediately responded and made attempts to locate the bear, which was spotted after the fact by a number of other hikers. Unfortunately, we were unable to locate the juvenile black bear.”
Debruin is asking anyone who sees a bear showing aggression to report it to their Conservation Officer Service hotline at 1-877-952-7277.
