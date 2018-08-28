Lethbridge police charge 5 people following BB gun incident

Five people have been charged with assault with a weapon after two people were reportedly hit with pellets from a BB gun.

Around 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Lethbridge Police Service responded to a call near Stafford Drive North and Highway 3.

Police say a person in a vehicle was shooting at people on the street, with a pellet gun.

The two people hit with the pellets didn’t require medical attention.

Shortly after, police pulled over a grey Dodge Caravan in the 900-block of 2A Avenue North.

Officers found and seized a revolver-style BB gun, air cartridge and BB pellets.

Four youth and one adult, 18-year-old Eniola Sodiq Adekunle, were arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public.

Adekunle is set to appear in court on Oct. 10.

