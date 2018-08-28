Suspected truck thief covered in paint after crashing vehicle

Police in Lancaster, Penn., handcuffed a driver who was covered from head to toe in wet paint after he crashed a pickup truck filled with paint on Monday morning.

According to CBS Philly, Lancaster police say the pickup was loaded with paint, and was stolen from New Castle County, Delaware earlier that day.

Authorities say it drove up the back of a flatbed trailer like a ramp and overturned as it struck three cars parked in the 100-block of South Queen Street around 10 a.m., police said.

Nina Morange’s car was among those struck.

“I mean, I — I’m totally speechless. You don’t think stuff like that happens to you, until it does,” said Morange, the chief operating officer for the Lancaster Early Education Center.

According to PennLive, the truck landed upright, hit two parked vehicles on the east side of South Queen Street, flipped onto the driver’s side, spun 180 degrees striking another parked vehicle on the west side of South Queen Street, police said. Several other parked vehicles were struck by debris and/or paint.

After bystanders helped to free the driver, he walked away from the scene. When the police arrived, bystanders pointed him out to the authorities. Police found the driver covered in paint and took him into custody after the 10 a.m. crash in front of Southern Market Center, reported Lancaster Online.

In an update released by the police on Tuesday, the driver was identified as Roberto Ramirez, 29, of of Wilmington, Del.

According to police, Ramirez was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for observation and possible treatment. Medical staff wanted to evaluate him for a possible head injury.

After an overnight stay at LGH, Ramirez was medically cleared and released from the hospital and transported to the station to be identified and processed.