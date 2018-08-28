Serious 2-truck crash closes Alberta highway near Red Deer

RCMP shut down a section of Highway 20 northwest of Rimbey, Alta. Tuesday afternoon after a serious, two-vehicle crash.

Emergency crews responded to the scene north of Township Road 442 at 12:09 p.m. after a pickup truck and a semi truck collided. It was reported that both vehicles were on fire, RCMP said.

There was no details released about any injuries.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Northbound traffic along Highway 20 is being diverted at Township Road 442. Southbound traffic is being diverted at Township Road 444.

RCMP expected traffic would be diverted “for several hours.”

The site of the crash is about 90 kilometres northwest of Red Deer.

— More to come…