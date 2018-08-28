Charges laid in Guelph crash that destroyed hydro poles, closed Speedvale Avenue

Guelph police say a 51-year-old man has been charged following a crash that destroyed two hydro poles and closed a stretch of Speedvale Avenue during the Monday morning commute.

The crash happened at around 7:45 a.m. near Kathleen Street after a pickup truck mounted the curb and struck both poles.

READ MORE: 2 Waterloo officers injured, 2 cruisers damaged in stolen vehicle investigation

The impact sheared both poles and live wires were knocked to the ground, cutting off power to a few customers in the area.

Speedvale Avenue was closed for much of the day and traffic was rerouted around the scene through Kathleen and Exhibition streets.

The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was charged with dangerous driving.

He will make a court appearance in October.