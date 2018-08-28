Saskatoon Blades training camp wraps, roster down to 35

Saskatoon Blades training camp came to a close on Monday after three days of intense competition.

The 2018 camp ended with Team Holtby, named after NHL goalie Braden Holtby, winning the Kirkness Cup with a score of 5-1. A sentimental reward after a gruelling weekend for the 18 players on the winning squad.

“Guys definitely have to come in at the best shape that they’ve ever been in before. We just played four games in 48 hours so it’s been great,” Team Holtby forward Max Gerlach said.

“It’s been great to meet all the young guys, obviously. I was only here for a couple of months, so reacclimating myself.”

However, the tournament is just the beginning for players, staff, and prospects. Immediately following the on-ice sessions, players met with coaching staff for exit meetings.

The Western Hockey League team announced Tuesday they had cut their roster down from 72 to 35 players. The roster now consists of 19 forwards, 12 defensemen, and four goaltenders.

Next up for the Blades, pre-season action begins on Thursday against the Prince Albert Raiders at the Art Hauser Centre. The match will be a rookies game with each team playing their youngest lineup.

Fans in Saskatoon will have two chances to catch a glimpse of pre-season hockey starting on Sept. 8 at the Legends Centre in Warman, Sask. Tickets are $10 each, and proceeds will go towards Warman Minor Hockey.

The Blades will also play against the Regina Pats at SaskTel Centre on Sept. 13.