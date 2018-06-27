Dean Brockman named new Swift Current Broncos head coach

The Swift Current Broncos hockey club officially named Dean Brockman, 51, its new head coach and director of hockey operations on Wednesday.

He spent the past four Western Hockey League (WHL) seasons coaching the Saskatoon Blades. The team has not made the playoffs since the 2012-13 season.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades fire head coach Dean Brockman

Brockman, born and raised in St. Benedict, Sask., becomes the eighth coach in Broncos’ history.

"I'm very happy to be given this opportunity and be a part of this historic franchise." – Head Coach Dean Brockman addresses the media in Broncos press conference. pic.twitter.com/sJ6tOmRS43 — SC Broncos (@SCBroncos) June 27, 2018

“Being from Saskatchewan, I am familiar with the community and how much the Swift Current Broncos mean to the greater Southwest. It’s a huge reason why I am ecstatic to be here and can’t wait to get started,” Brockman said in a press release.

READ MORE: Mitch Love new Saskatoon Blades head coach

Brockman previously coached the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL). He helped lead the team to two national titles in 2003 and 2008. In another appearance at the 2009 Royal Bank Cup final, the Broncos were the runner-up.

The Swift Current Broncos won the WHL Championship last season.

Former Swift Current head coach Manny Viveiros resigned in May and was hired as an assistant coach for the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers.

The Broncos kick off their 2018-19 regular season against the Blades on Sept. 21 at Credit Union iPlex in Swift Current.