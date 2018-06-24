Saskatoon Blades forward Eric Florchuk drafted by Washington Capitals

Saskatoon Blades forward Eric Florchuk has been drafted by the Washington Capitals in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Florchuk, who was monitoring the draft from his home in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., had to wait until the 7th round for his name to be called. He was selected 217th overall by the Stanley Cup champions.

“Rasmus Dahlin opened the draft and I closed it,” Florchuk said in a release from the Saskatoon Blades. “I’m very proud to be selected by the Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals. And I’m very excited to prove to the Caps they made a great choice in taking me.”

The Blades acquired Florchuk from the Victoria Royals midway through the 2017-18 season. Tallying 22 points in 28 games, he finished the year with 50 points and was invited to the CHL Top Prospects Game in January.

Florchuk is the first Saskatoon Blades player to be drafted since former Blade Libor Hájek was drafted by Tampa Bay in 2016; the last Blades player to be drafted by Washington was goalie Braden Holtby in the 2008 NHL Draft.

READ MORE: 2018 NHL Draft: Swede Rasmus Dahlin goes 1st, Canadian Barrett Hayton goes 5th

Meanwhile, two Saskatchewan-born players were selected in the draft.

Prince Albert Raiders forward Cole Fonstad, who is from Estevan, was drafted 128th overall by the Montreal Canadiens. The selection follows an impressive season for Fonstad, who netted 21 goals and 52 assists in 72 games. He also scored four goals in the playoffs.

Regina native Alex Kannok-Leipert was also drafted by the Washington Capitals 161st overall. He is currently playing for the Vancouver Giants in the WHL.

READ MORE: Jets add 6 more prospects at NHL Draft

Three other players who weren’t born in Saskatchewan, but are playing for Saskatchewan WHL teams were also selected at this weekend’s draft.

Moose Jaw Warriors defenseman Jett Woo was drafted 37th overall by the Vancouver Canucks, making him the second player of Chinese descent to be selected in the NHL draft. It wasn’t until the fifth round when Woo’s teammate in Moose Jaw, Justin Almeida, was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins 129th overall.

In the fourth round, Swift Current Broncos goaltender Joel Hofer was selected 107th overall by the St. Louis Blues. The 18-year-old is the second Bronco to be drafted to the Blues since Glenn Gawdin in 2015.