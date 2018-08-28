Edmonton monitoring vehicle noise as part of pilot project

Edmonton began tracking vehicle noise in several high-traffic areas on Monday, using signs that detect and measure sound.

The signs flash decibel levels, indicating if a vehicle is too loud for the community standards.

Results of the pilot project will be presented to city councillors in November.

The pilot is costing between $50,000 and $100,000.

LCD signs are located at 124 Street from 118 Avenue to Jasper Avenue, along Victoria Park Road, 99 Street between Whyte Avenue and Whitemud Drive, Fort Road from 66 Avenue to 137 Avenue.

Cameras are also part of the 2018 pilot. They’re located on Jasper Avenue from 109 Street to 124 Street, 114 Street south from 82 Avenue and into Belgravia, Groat Road, 137 Avenue between 97 Street and 127 Street.

Drivers are not yet being ticketed.

“If the pilot project confirms the feasibility of using automated noise-detection equipment for the possible prosecution of excessive vehicle noise, city council would need to approve the necessary bylaw,” Gary Dyck, a spokesperson for the city’s Traffic Safety department, told Global News.

“This would be followed by the purchase of equipment and set up of the program before automated enforcement could begin.”

In April, Coun. Andrew Knack said the number of complaints have recently plateaued but had risen dramatically since 2013.

“I think it’s long overdue [to look at this issue],” Knack said at the time.

“The number of complaints to 311 might be small but I do believe that councillors, in particular, hear quite a bit of that concern. [It’s a] pretty major issue if you’re living there and you’re hearing it night after night after night. There are a lot of people living in the community that have concerns about how that person is impacting their quality of life.”

Citizen complaints regarding noise from motor vehicles: 2013 70 2014 94 2015 123 2016 137 2017 123

