Parts of the Maritimes under a heat warning

Many communities in the Maritimes are under a heat warning, which is expected to last for about a couple of days, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

A reprieve is expected by Thursday.

According to meteorologist Summer 2018 in the Maritimes started off with slightly cooler than normal temperatures before dipping to the opposite, said Ian Hubbard, a meteorologist for the organization, in an interview on Tuesday in Dartmouth.

It has been a warm couple of months in the #Maritimes. I'll have more from Ian Hubbard, a meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada, on #GlobalNewsAt6. pic.twitter.com/4lFdThQ3P9 — Steve Silva (@SteveCSilva) August 28, 2018

In July, temperatures were almost two degrees above normal in Nova Scotia and between two and three degrees above normal in New Brunswick.

Several locations broke high temperature records for particular days.

“One of the reasons why we’ve had these warmer air masses stick around is that sometimes we get a weather system that will push through and, after it leaves, it tends to bring in cooler or drier air from the north or from the west, and that really didn’t happen very much this summer,” Hubbard said.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the high 20s before a cold front moves into the region on Thursday evening.