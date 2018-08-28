Saskatoon weather outlook: warm Wednesday on the way

Below freezing temperatures move out of Saskatchewan as a warm Wednesday swings in.

Saskatoon forecast

Tuesday

-0.2 C is where temperatures fell to Tuesday morning in Meadow Lake with the mercury sliding back toward the freezing mark in parts of western Saskatchewan.

Cloud cover that hung on a little longer than anticipated with some light drizzle kept Saskatoon out of the frost zone with the mercury falling back to 8 C before rising into low double digits before noon.

A few clouds hanging out with us this morning, but their presence is what helped keep away the frost risk today in Saskatoon! https://t.co/mf2gCcVMEr #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/X10oqD4AhK — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) August 28, 2018

After a mostly cloudy morning, sunny breaks return to the forecast picture for the afternoon as we warm up to a daytime high around 17 C with breezy southwesterly winds kicking in.

Tuesday night

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a very slight chance of showers slips in Tuesday evening as we cool back into mid-single digits overnight.

Wednesday

Another round of clouds rolls in on Wednesday as we swing into the warm sector of a system, which will bring in a slight chance of late day showers.

Temperatures should pop up into the mid-20s for an afternoon high, which will feel up to three or four degrees warmer with humidity as a breezy south-southwesterly wind kicks in during the day.

Thursday-Friday

A cold front sweeping through on Thursday brings with it a chance of showers, another round of clouds and windy conditions with gusts upwards of 50 km/h possible during the day.

After reaching for an afternoon high hoping to make it into the low 20s Thursday, the full effects of the front will be felt on Friday under partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers as we only hit a daytime high in the upper teens.

Labour Day long weekend outlook

September long weekend is shaping up to start off on a warm note with temperatures pushing a few degrees into the 20s on Saturday under a mix of sun and cloud before a gradual cool down sets in.

Afternoon highs will struggle to get a few degrees into the 20s on Sunday before barely making it there Labour Day Monday under partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers at times.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for August 28 was taken by Garry Brecken of show jumping at Ebon Stables in Saskatoon:

