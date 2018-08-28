Bo Levi Mitchell
August 28, 2018 1:16 pm

Stampeders sweep CFL weekly awards

By Staff The Canadian Press

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Brandon Alexander, right, looks on as Calgary Stampeders' Kamar Jorden catchess a pass during second half CFL football action in Calgary, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A A

Calgary quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, receiver Kamar Jorden and defensive lineman Ja’Gared Davis made it a Stampeders sweep Tuesday when they were named the CFL’s top performers for Week 11.

Mitchell recorded 452 passing yards and three touchdowns as the Stampeders improved to 8-1 with a 39-26 win over visiting Winnipeg on Saturday.

Ten of Mitchell’s 25 pass completions were hauled in by Jorden, who set the Stampeders’ single-game record for most receiving yards with 249. Jorden’s night was highlighted by a 68-yard touchdown reception.

READ MORE: Mitchell powers Stampeders past Blue Bombers 39-26

Davis had three defensive tackles and two interceptions, returning one of them 35 yards for a touchdown.

LISTEN: Head coach Dave Dickenson joins Sports Talk with Dave McIvor to review the week 11 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers

View link »

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bo Levi Mitchell
Calgary Stampeders
CFL
CFL Top Performers
Ja'Gared Davis
Kamar Jorden
Shaw CFL Top Performers
Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News