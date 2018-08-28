Video of STM officers arresting commuter goes viral

A video of a man being apprehended by STM officers at the Guy-Concordia metro station on Friday night has gone viral on social media.

According to the witness who filmed and posted the video, a commuter tried to get through the metro turnstiles using his girlfriend’s pass.

The video, which has had at least 325,000 views as of Tuesday morning, shows two transit officers on top of the man as people walked by.

A woman is also shown in the video, wailing, attempting to help the man.

Montreal police say several 911 calls were placed around 7:30 p.m. regarding the situation.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said when police arrived, the incident was over and the man had been detained.

“Police took the man outside and he uttered death threats to STM officers,” she said.

The STM is pressing charges against the man who was arrested by police.

In a statement to Global News, an STM spokesperson said they couldn’t comment on the case directly because of the ongoing police investigation.

“In general, our inspectors use force according to the degree of collaboration, the behaviour of the person, and proper security techniques.”