August 27, 2018 7:26 pm

Boil-water notice in Vernon area due to coliform bacteria

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Affected customers should boil water for one minute or use an alternate water source.

A few addresses in the Vernon area are under a boil-water notice because of coliform bacteria.

Although the bacteria is non-pathogenic, it is an indicator the quality of water has degraded.

Officials said they are flushing and using increased levels of chlorine in the reservoir to improve water quality. A chlorine odour might be noticeable, the Regional District of North Okanagan said in a news release.

The following addresses and residents are affected:

  • Commonage Crescent
  • Commonage Place
  • 1316 Mission Road
  • 1400 Mission Road – Noric House
  • 1424 Mission Road
  • 1208 Mission Road
  • Some areas of the DND grounds
  • Allan Brooks Nature Centre

Global News