Boil-water notice in Vernon area due to coliform bacteria
A few addresses in the Vernon area are under a boil-water notice because of coliform bacteria.
Although the bacteria is non-pathogenic, it is an indicator the quality of water has degraded.
Affected customers should boil water for one minute or use an alternate water source.
Officials said they are flushing and using increased levels of chlorine in the reservoir to improve water quality. A chlorine odour might be noticeable, the Regional District of North Okanagan said in a news release.
The following addresses and residents are affected:
- Commonage Crescent
- Commonage Place
- 1316 Mission Road
- 1400 Mission Road – Noric House
- 1424 Mission Road
- 1208 Mission Road
- Some areas of the DND grounds
- Allan Brooks Nature Centre
