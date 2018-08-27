Boil-water notice in Vernon area due to coliform bacteria

A few addresses in the Vernon area are under a boil-water notice because of coliform bacteria.

Although the bacteria is non-pathogenic, it is an indicator the quality of water has degraded.

Affected customers should boil water for one minute or use an alternate water source.

Officials said they are flushing and using increased levels of chlorine in the reservoir to improve water quality. A chlorine odour might be noticeable, the Regional District of North Okanagan said in a news release.

The following addresses and residents are affected:

Commonage Crescent

Commonage Place

1316 Mission Road

1400 Mission Road – Noric House

1424 Mission Road

1208 Mission Road

Some areas of the DND grounds

Allan Brooks Nature Centre