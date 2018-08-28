Five votes: It’s time to have a real conversation about Portage and Main

It was closed to walking traffic in the late ’70s. Then, as much as now, citizens were divided over whether or not pedestrians have a place at the corner Portage and Main.

What started as a business proposal ultimately defined how Winnipeggers have interacted over the city’s most iconic intersection for two generations.

READ MORE: Portage and Main could re-open by fall 2019

Passions ran high, the debate was long, and in the end, city council voted 24-19 to close it to pedestrians and force people underground.

Five votes.

Decades later, the idea of re-opening the intersection surfaced and money was spent studying the subject.

Mayor Brian Bowman even made it a key component of his re-election campaign.

The debate has continued, and now passions run high over whether to keep it closed or re-open it.

READ MORE: Portage and Main question coming to civic election ballot

In the end, city council voted 10-5 to see it re-opened.

Five votes.

The city’s citizens remain divided over whether to open it, and are now voting in a plebiscite that Mayor Bowman says he will treat as binding if he’s re-elected in October.

It will be close.

Talk to anyone on the street and you’ll get numerous opinions.

Some are very passionate about opening the intersection.

Standing at #PortageandMain just before noon on a beautiful summer day. 15,000 people are working within 100 meters of me, yet there is not a single pedestrian in sight, and not one amenity or storefront can be seen. This is why bringing people back to the sidewalks is important. pic.twitter.com/09EBbm3Vb7 — Brent Bellamy (@brent_bellamy) August 20, 2018

I’m a suburban mom in a 2 car family. I commute through #PortageAndMain twice daily at rush hour. But great cities are walkable and accessible. I strongly support prioritizing infrastructure that promotes pedestrian access and active transportation. #TeamOpen https://t.co/RbVrF71nU4 — Catherine Card (@cat_card) August 5, 2018

Folks we can’t let Portage and Main be open to pedestrians because the next thing you know those crazy urbanists will want it opened to boat traffic! pic.twitter.com/eMznpYzMOc — Andrew McLaren (@drewwpg) August 20, 2018

For me #Winnipeg is the awesome Canadian Museum of Human Rights, The Forks, the Exchange District but also a clearly underperforming Portage Ave & the dismal human rabbit warren of #portageandmain. What should be the centre of public life is instead a void, nearly devoid of life, — Darren Davis (@DarrenDavis10) August 6, 2018

Others are worried about safety, cost and traffic delays.

I am totally in favour of keeping Portage and Main closed. Please tell me if there are any of the dozens of other places where pedestrians are not allowed to cross that you favour opening. — Fred Morris (@FredMorrisWpg) August 27, 2018

I visited Portage and Main yesterday. I felt bad for all the underground businesses that would suffer if it was opened. — Beer Fan (@Beerideas) August 25, 2018

Of all the people calling for the reopening of Portage & Main, I wonder how many will actually use it?? — Kyle Anderson (@SweetKFA_) August 21, 2018

And then there are those bewildered by the humour of it all.

1979: Must close Portage and Main because it will bring people downtown and it's what business wants. 2018: Must open Portage and Main because it will bring people downtown and it's what business wants. Winnipeg, you slay me. #wpgpoli — Brian Oakely (@BrianOakely) August 2, 2018

Keep Portage closed and open up Main. Or open up Portage and keep Main closed. Better yet—put it off until 2022. We need more time. I don’t think we’ve heard from every citizen yet. — 🅐🅛🅦 (@wazoowazny) August 25, 2018

Well, it’s time to have your say.

Wednesday is a special event, happening at Portage and Main, beginning with The Start on CJOB and the Global Winnipeg Morning Show and running throughout the day.

We will present you with facts:

Why the intersection was really closed in the first place

How much it will really cost to bring down the barriers

How much will traffic will really be delayed

Listen and learn, then make your decision for the Oct. 24 vote.

No rhetoric, no hysterics. Just facts, reasonable discussion — and the chance to ask questions and have your say.

Vote in the poll here, and then watch tomorrow for all the details.