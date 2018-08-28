Five votes: It’s time to have a real conversation about Portage and Main
It was closed to walking traffic in the late ’70s. Then, as much as now, citizens were divided over whether or not pedestrians have a place at the corner Portage and Main.
What started as a business proposal ultimately defined how Winnipeggers have interacted over the city’s most iconic intersection for two generations.
Passions ran high, the debate was long, and in the end, city council voted 24-19 to close it to pedestrians and force people underground.
Five votes.
Decades later, the idea of re-opening the intersection surfaced and money was spent studying the subject.
Mayor Brian Bowman even made it a key component of his re-election campaign.
The debate has continued, and now passions run high over whether to keep it closed or re-open it.
In the end, city council voted 10-5 to see it re-opened.
Five votes.
The city’s citizens remain divided over whether to open it, and are now voting in a plebiscite that Mayor Bowman says he will treat as binding if he’s re-elected in October.
It will be close.
Talk to anyone on the street and you’ll get numerous opinions.
Some are very passionate about opening the intersection.
Others are worried about safety, cost and traffic delays.
And then there are those bewildered by the humour of it all.
Well, it’s time to have your say.
Wednesday is a special event, happening at Portage and Main, beginning with The Start on CJOB and the Global Winnipeg Morning Show and running throughout the day.
We will present you with facts:
- Why the intersection was really closed in the first place
- How much it will really cost to bring down the barriers
- How much will traffic will really be delayed
Listen and learn, then make your decision for the Oct. 24 vote.
No rhetoric, no hysterics. Just facts, reasonable discussion — and the chance to ask questions and have your say.
Vote in the poll here, and then watch tomorrow for all the details.
