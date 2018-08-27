Vibank, Sask. man will be charged for vandalizing John A. Macdonald statue

A 47-year-old Vibank, Sask. man will be charged with mischief under $5,000 for apparently vandalizing the John A. Macdonald statue in Victoria Park with red paint.
Police were first made aware of the damage on the statue on Aug. 21, and later in the week, a suspect emerged due to a newspaper article about the vandalism.
After an investigation by the police to determine if the facts were correct, the 47-year-old man was arrested.
Patrick Charles Johnson was arrested and released, but will appear in a Saskatchewan courtroom on Sept. 27 where he will be charged with mischief under $5,000.
