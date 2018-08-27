Alberta Metis advocate, politician Marlene Lanz dies at 74

Marlene “Tiny” Lanz, the sitting president of the Calgary and southern Alberta region of the Métis Nation of Alberta and longtime fixture in Alberta Métis politics, died on Saturday, Aug. 25. She was 74.

Born on a farm in High Prairie, Lanz called Medicine Hat home for 25 years.

Lanz began her work with the Métis Nation of Alberta in Peace River in 1989 and moved to the Calgary office in 1991, where she was first elected to vice-president for Region 3 in 1996. Lanz was elected president in 2005. She declined a nomination in 2008, but ran and was re-elected in 2011.

Lanz received the Diamond Jubilee medal from the Governor General in 2012.

Lanz was nearing the end of her latest term in office with an election scheduled to be held on Sept. 18.

Condolences were expressed on social media on her passing.

Marlene will be deeply missed but her legacy of work, leadership & advocacy will live on – including in the Hivernant Metis Cultural Society & the Tail Creek Campground that she helped to make a reality.

Our deepest sympathies to @AlbertaMetis & all who knew and loved her.#ableg https://t.co/jEjfdltlyV — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) August 26, 2018

An extremely sad day with the sudden passing of Marlene Lanz, President of Metis Nation Region 3. Marlene was my mentor and good friend. A great leader, mother, friend and mentor for many people. Marlene will be missed by many and a Nation she loved and was devoted to. pic.twitter.com/JGBl5Cvcaf — Ward Sutherland (@Ward4Ward1) August 25, 2018

I am saddened to hear of the unexpected passing of Metis Region 3 president Marlene Lanz. She was kind, caring and focused on advocation for all Metis people. She will be missed — Graham Sucha (@grahamsucha) August 26, 2018

We are extremely saddened to learn of the loss of our sister, friend, leader and Elder Marlene Lanz. She was the current President of Region 3, had great wisdom and a strong #Metis woman. We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to her family. — McMurray Métis (@McMurrayMetis) August 27, 2018

So sad to learn of the passing of Metis Nation Region 3 President Marlene Lanz. A dedicated leader of the Metis in Region 3 and a strong advocate accross Alberta. @AlbertaMetis — Joe Lougheed 🇨🇦 (@YYCLougheed) August 26, 2018

The Metis Nation of Alberta was due to announce a newly created endowment fund at SAIT on Monday evening, but the announcement was cancelled after news of Lanz’s death.

Due to the sudden passing of MNA Region 3 President Marlene Lanz on Saturday, today's events for the Métis Education Foundation Endowment Fund at SAIT have been cancelled. We send our deepest sympathies to Marlene's family, friends, and the Métis community. pic.twitter.com/tCqWeqnDNF — Métis Nation Alberta (@AlbertaMetis) August 27, 2018

Lanz leaves behind her husband, two children and two grandchildren.

A celebration of Lanz’s life will be held at the Executive Royal Hotel at 1 p.m. on Saturday.