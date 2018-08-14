Métis Nation of Alberta votes to support Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

An organization that represents Métis in Alberta says it supports the expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline through B.C.

The Métis Nation of Alberta says members voted in favour of the resolution at a conference on Sunday.

President Audrey Poitras says solid economic investment, including pipelines like the Trans Mountain, is the right way to go.

The expanded pipeline would triple the amount of diluted bitumen that is shipped from Alberta to a terminal in Burnaby.

The organization says there are about 97,000 Métis in Alberta.

The Métis Nation of Alberta is one of a number of Indigenous groups that have expressed interest in buying into the $4.5 billion project.

“The Métis of Alberta are working together to provide a better future for our children and grandchildren,” Poitras said in a release.

“I was very pleased by the strong show of support for this resolution.”