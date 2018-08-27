Kevin Smith shows off 51-pound weight loss after heart attack

Director Kevin Smith took to social media Sunday to share that he has lost 51 pounds after his heart attack.

Smith revealed he decided to focus on his health following his hospitalization for a heart attack six months ago.

“Six months ago from right now, I was in the hospital recovering from a heart attack I’d had the night before,” he wrote. “When I went to my doctor a week later, she told me ‘The best thing you can do for yourself now is to lose 50 pounds.’ Half a year later, I can report that I followed Doctor’s orders: I started at 256 and now I weigh 205. This is the lightest I’ve been since high school!”

Smith said his goal is to lose another 10 pounds so he can “get down to my birth weight of 195.”

“But for now, I’m ecstatic to have reached this chunky milestone!” he wrote.

Smith, who is also a Weight Watchers ambassador, thanked magician Penn Jillette for his weight loss book, Presto!: How I Made Over 100 Pounds Disappear and Other Magical Tales and he thanked author Ray Cronise for starting him on “his potato famine.”

He also thanked Weight Watchers and his daughter Harley Quinn Smith, who helped Smith with his lifestyle change.

“And I also wanna thank my kid @harleyquinnsmith — the little vegan astronaut who explored this meatless/milkless galaxy ahead of me, leading by example,” he wrote. “Since I never wanted to see the inside of a hospital ever again, I simply copied the Kid. So this wasn’t a diet: these results came from a total lifestyle change of eating solely plant-based foods (which is tough because I hate vegetables).”

His daughter congratulated him, writing, “So proud of you my fellow vegan!!!!!”

Smith went on to thank his followers for all their support.

“But mostly, I wanna thank all of you as well — for the kind and encouraging words along the way,” he wrote. “Never underestimate the power of positive feedback: you folks telling me I looked better or healthier helped me stick with it. An encouraging word can really make a difference in someone’s life and your compliments kept me going! And just look where I went!”

Smith suffered a “massive heart attack” in February at the age of 47.

He said he had the heart attack after performing at a Los Angeles comedy show and shared a photo of himself in the hospital.

“After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack,” Smith tweeted. “The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka ‘the Widow-Maker’). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!”

Smith said that after completing the first of two Kevin Smith Live! shows at the Alex Theatre, he threw up, then “started sweating buckets and my chest felt heavy.”

Since the heart attack, Smith has been focusing on living a healthier lifestyle.