Kevin Smith says smoking marijuana before heart attack saved his life

Kevin Smith said his massive heart attack didn’t kill him thanks to a joint he smoked before his health scare in February.

The 47-year-old director visited The Late Show on Tuesday where he revealed that his doctor said smoking marijuana saved his life because it calmed him down.

“They got me to the hospital and they wheel me into the emergency room and the whole time I’m chill. Like, the guy said, the paramedic, he goes, ‘You’re being real calm, that’s going to get you through this,’” Smith told host Stephen Colbert. “And there’s a dude behind him goes, ‘That’s what’s going to save his life.’ And I’m like, ‘What does that part [mean]?’”

“I said, ‘Doc, honestly, I just smoked too much weed this morning. That’s what this is,’” Smith said.

“I honestly thought I was too high. I’d smoked a bunch of weed that day because I was doing the show and then I smoked a joint right before the show and then I got off stage and all of a sudden I had a heart attack,” Smith explained.

The Clerks star asked the doctor if the marijuana could have caused his health scare.

“He goes, ‘No, quite the opposite. That weed saved your life.’ And I was like, ‘Do tell! Like, what do you mean?'” Smith continued. “He said, ‘You kept calm. They told you (that) you were having a massive heart attack, and you remained calm the whole time, so that joint saved your life.'”

Smith joked that he was going to put what the doctor said on a T-shirt.

According to WebMD, smoking marijuana can increase your heart rate by as much as two times for up to three hours. It can also increase bleeding, lower blood pressure and affect your blood sugar.

Smith said he had a massive heart attack after performing at a Los Angeles comedy show in February.

He shared a photo of himself in the hospital.

“After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack,” Smith tweeted. “The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka ‘the Widow-Maker’). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!”

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

Smith said that after completing the first of two Kevin Smith Live! shows at the Alex Theatre, he threw up, then “started sweating buckets and my chest felt heavy.”

Since the heart attack, Smith has been focusing on living a healthier lifestyle.

