Popular Moncton-area playground to be renamed after Becca Schofield

A Moncton-area elementary school park will soon be renamed in honour of Becca Schofield, the late teen whose online campaign inspired people from around the world to take part in acts of kindness.

Community leaders gathered at Frank L. Bowser Elementary School in Riverview, N.B., Monday morning for the announcement.

Schofield died in February, after a battle with terminal brain cancer. Shortly after her diagnosis, Schofield began an online initiative with the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo that encouraged people to complete random acts of kindness and share the stories on social media.

“We are incredibly grateful to the committee who has chosen to name this important part of our community after our daughter Becca. It would have meant so much to her,” said Schofield’s mother, Anne, in a media release.

“Becca and Gabrielle both loved playing here. It is a place that embodies imagination, happiness and fun – just like our daughter Becca.”

The park, formerly known as All World Super Play Park, is being upgraded after a fundraising initiative. The campaign has a total goal of $65,000 and will include increased accessibility and an area for toddlers to play.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the support we’ve received from the community,” said project manager Sean Rollo in a news release.

“We feel privileged to be able to honour Rebecca Schofield in this way. The Rebecca Schofield All World Super Play Park will be a place where kids can be kids – playing and having fun – for years to come.”

The campaign is largely funded through private donations.

As well, DQ New Brunswick is launching Buy a Cake for Becca as part of the campaign. Beginning Sept. 1, which marks Becca’s birthday, people can buy a voucher for an eight-inch ice cream cake at participating locations for $25 with proceeds going towards the park. The promotion ends Sept. 8.