Mississauga man drowns in Lake Huron

Police in Huron County are investigating after a Mississauga man drowned in Lake Huron over the weekend.

Officers responded to reports of a man in distress in the water in South Huron shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.

A 39-year-old man from Mississauga had been swimming with friends and family when he submerged, investigators said.

He was located unconscious and pulled to the shore. Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

An autopsy is being conducted on Monday.