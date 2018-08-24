Near-drowning in Lake St. Clair sends one to hospital

A man is in hospital in serious condition after a near-drowning near Chatham-Kent, police say.

A group of friends was out boating around 12 a.m. Thursday in the Escarte Channel of Lake St. Clair when one of them fell into the water, said Chatham-Kent OPP.

READ MORE: German lifeguards say phones to blame for recent drownings. Safety experts aren’t so sure

The unidentified individual was pulled from the water and brought to shore, but due to the darkness, the group had to wait until morning to be rescued, officers said.

It wasn’t until 6:30 a.m. Thursday that Walpole Island First Nation Police, Chatham-Kent Police Service and Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services found the missing boaters.