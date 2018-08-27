Missing Lanark County Man

The OPP are searching for a missing man who was last seen in Lanark County on Thursday August 23rd. Norman Benn is 64 years old, 5 foot 9 and weighs 220 pounds. He has short grey hair and was last seen wearing a grey or blue t-shirt, light blue jeans with suspenders and leather dress shoes with velcro straps. Police say he could be possibly driving a red 1992 Chevrolet pick up truck with the license plate NBENN1. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact Lanark County OPP (613-267-2626).

