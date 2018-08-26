Winnipeg Jets ink 2017 first-round pick Vesalainen to entry-level contract

The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with 2017 first-round pick Kristian Vesalainen on a three-year, entry-level contract, worth an average annual value of $1.492 million.

Winnipeg selected Vesalainen with the 24th overall pick in the 2017 draft.

WATCH: NHL draft will return to Vancouver in 2019

The winger split the year between Karpat and HPK and finished sixth in the league with 22 goals and added 21 assists.

Vesalainen won a Finnish Liiga championship with Karpat last year.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets sign recently acquired forward Nicolas Kerdiles

The 19-year-old also suited up in his second straight World Juniors and had six points in five games for Finland.