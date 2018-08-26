11th annual Zombie Walk unleashes the undead on downtown Halifax

Sunday saw the undead limping their way through the streets of downtown Halifax, with tonnes of blood, guts and growling —but it was all for a good cause.

It was the 11th edition of the annual Halifax Zombie Walk, and the dozens of attendees had different reasons to attend the spooky event.

“Because they’re cool and they’re all dirt and they walk funny,” said one attendee.

Another said that he “loved brains.”

Nancy Fong told Global News that she spent three hours working on her makeup.

“I do it for Hal-Con every year, so I try to improve my zombie every year,” Fong said.

But the event isn’t just for fun. Sarah Gammon, who organized the event, said it’s also about giving back to the community.

“I wanted to get some donations for Feed Nova Scotia. That was my goal last year as well as this last year,” said Gammon.

This year’s turnout was smaller than in previous years, but Gammon says every little bit helps.

“It’ll be good to drop it off there tomorrow and know that some people have been helped,” Gammon said.

