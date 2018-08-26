Canada
August 26, 2018 3:48 pm
Updated: August 26, 2018 3:54 pm

N.B. Tory leader brushes off Liberals questions about campaigning with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

By Staff The Canadian Press

Blaine Higgs, MLA and leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of New Brunswick looks on in the Legislature in Fredericton, N.B., on Tuesday, January 30, 2018. A Liberal candidate vying for a seat in New Brunswick's upcoming election is ringing alarm bells about Higgs meeting with social conservative Jason Kenney, concerns the Tory leader is brushing off as overblown.

Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press
A Liberal candidate vying for a seat in New Brunswick’s upcoming election is ringing alarm bells about Blaine Higgs’s ties to social conservative Jason Kenney – concerns the Tory leader is brushing off as overblown.

Former teacher and current Liberal candidate Brent Mazerolle says he wants to know if Higgs supports some of the socially conservative views expressed by the leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party, who is anti-abortion but has said he won’t legislate on his beliefs.

Kenney is set to join Higgs at a fundraiser tonight and a campaign announcement tomorrow morning.

In a phone interview, Higgs chalked his meetings with Kenney up to a matter of business.

Jason Kenney, leader of the United Conservative Party in Alberta, speaks with a reporter at the Conservative national convention in Halifax on Saturday, August 25, 2018.

Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

He says he respects everybody’s views and beliefs, but he says he will be mainly discussing the future of New Brunswick with Kenney and that it isn’t his role to get in the middle of personal discussions.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

