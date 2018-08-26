Île-Bizard home destroyed by early morning fire

A two-alarm fire destroyed a home in Île-Bizard early Sunday morning.

Around 5 a.m., Montreal firefighters responded to multiple calls about intense flames at a residence located at 118 Pierre-Panet St.

“The fire started on the rear balcony of the house, caught onto the wall and spread into the basement,” said Montreal fire chief Benoit Martel.

“Two adults and two children were asleep in the house at the time.”

The fire department confirmed that the house was equipped with smoke detectors, but the devices did not go off. One of the children woke up to emergency lights outside his window and was able to wake his other family members to escape the blaze.

Firefighters were also asked to rescue the family cat from the fire. The cat was extracted and transported to a nearby vet, where it was treated for smoke inhalation.

Over 60 Montreal firefighters fought the flames. No one was injured during the blaze.

The fire was extinguished around 11 a.m. Sunday morning. The house, valued at over $500,000, was completely destroyed.