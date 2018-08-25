Mitchell powers Stampeders past Blue Bombers 39-26

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell threw touchdown passes to DaVaris Daniels, Marken Michel and Kamar Jorden to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a 39-26 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday at McMahon Stadium.

Jorden finished with 249 yards on 10 receptions to set a Stampeders’ club record for most receiving yards in a single game. The previous record was held by Herm Harrison, who had 237 receiving yards on Sept. 29, 1968.

Mitchell went 25 for 42 for a career-high 452 yards, while Rene Paredes kicked four field goals for the Stampeders (8-1), who bounced back from a 40-27 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders six days earlier in Regina.

Defensive lineman Ja’Gared Davis had two interceptions for the Stamps, including one that he ran 35 yards back into the end zone with 1:10 to play in the game.

Jameer Thurman led Calgary’s defence with 11 tackles and he also sacked starting Winnipeg quarterback Matt Nichols, who completed 29-of-44 passes for 258 yards, two interceptions and one touchdown pass to Darvin Adams.

Ryan Lankford caught a touchdown pass from Blue Bombers back-up quarterback Chris Streveler.

Justin Medlock booted three field goals for Winnipeg (5-5), which has lost two straight games.

The Blue Bombers opened the scoring at 3:08 of the first quarter when Lankford hauled in a pass from Streveler and ran for a 65-yard touchdown.

Calgary then answered back with a 17-yard field goal by Paredes at 10:42. Two plays earlier, Lemar Durant caught a 61-yard pass to get the Stamps to Winnipeg’s 11-yard line, but they weren’t able to get the ball across the goal line.

The Bombers took a 9-3 lead into the second quarter after Calgary punter Rob Maver conceded a safety to the Bombers when he took a knee in the end zone.

Daniels caught a 20-yard TD pass from Mitchell at 8:05 of the second quarter to cap off a 10-play, 75-yard drive. The Stamps then attempted a two-point convert, but Daniels wasn’t able to haul in a pass to the corner of the end zone from Mitchell.

Medlock booted a 45-yard field goal with two minutes to play in the first half before Parades responded with a 42-yard kick through the uprights 71 seconds later.

Thanks to a late interception by Davis on an errant pass by Nichols, the Stamps had a chance to pull into a 15-15 tie, but Parades missed a 45-yard field goal wide right on the last play of the half.

On Calgary’s third drive of the second half, Mitchell completed a 52-yard pass to Jorden to get the Stamps into scoring position before he quickly tossed a 25-yard TD strike to Michel.

Paredes added field goals from 24 and 45 yards out in the fourth quarter to put Calgary up 25-15. Medlock then kicked his third field goal of the game with two minutes remaining on the clock.

The Stamps then secured the victory as Jorden caught a 68-yard touchdown pass from Mitchell before Davis also scored.

The Bombers added a late touchdown with eight seconds to play as Adams caught a three-yard pass from Nichols before Kienan Lafrance ran the ball into the end zone for a two-point convert.