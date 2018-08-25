Kellyanne Conway’s husband slams Donald Trump over criticism of Jeff Sessions

His wife may be one of the most recognizable faces in the Trump administration, but that isn’t stopping George Conway from lambasting the president.

On Friday, Conway, husband of senior White House aide Kellyanne Conway, took to Twitter to suggest that his wife’s boss, President Donald Trump, doesn’t understand how the law works.

His remarks were a direct riposte to Trump’s tweet berating Attorney General Jeff Sessions and telling Sessions to investigate the Hillary Clinton emails, former FBI director James Comey and special counsel Robert Mueller, among others.

What everyone should want, and the country needs, is a “President” capable of comprehending what it means to “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.” Art. II, § 3. https://t.co/V80OUR6Z7O — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2018

Trump’s tweet came amid an escalating feud with Sessions, whose stewardship of the Justice Department the president has called into question.

Sessions has shot back by saying he won’t allow political considerations to influence his work.

George Conway’s criticism of Trump was only his latest salvo in the president’s direction.

In June, Conway, a conservative lawyer, published a 3,500-word take-down of Trump’s assertion that Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling was unconstitutional. The article was titled, “The Terrible Arguments Against the Constitutionality of the Mueller Investigation.”

He also regularly retweets posts critical of Trump — often from some of the president’s most abhorred news outlets such as the New York Times and CNN — even as wife Kellyanne does the rounds on cable news defending her boss.

Conway was actually once a supporter of Trump’s and was the one who introduced him to Kellyanne, a move that he now regrets, according to a recent Washington Post feature.

For her part, Kellyanne Conway told the Washington Post that she finds her husband’s criticism of Trump “disrespectful,” and that the president thinks it’s impolite.

