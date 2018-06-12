Kellyanne Conway’s husband slams Donald Trump’s ‘meritless’ tweet on Russia probe

White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway‘s husband is once again publicly scrutinizing U.S. President Donald Trump.

George Conway, who is an attorney, published a blog post on website Lawfare Monday, debunking the president’s claim that the Robert Mueller investigation into Russian meddling is unconstitutional.

The blog post was titled, “The Terrible Arguments Against the Constitutionality of the Mueller Investigation.”

The post took specific aim at Trump’s tweets from earlier this month, in which he wrote: “The appointment of the Special Counsel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong!”

“He didn’t explain what his argument was, or where he got it,” Conway wrote in the roughly 3,500-word post, adding that it likely came from a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed by a professor named Steven Calabresi.

In the May op-ed, called “Mueller’s Investigation Crosses the Legal Line,” Calabresi claimed that the special counsel has exceeded its rights and is now acting outside the constitution.

Conway used Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s congressional testimony as proof that Mueller is not acting without checks in power.

“The special counsel regulations make crystal clear that Mueller is ‘directed and supervised’ by Rosenstein — that the special counsel does, in fact, have a boss,” Conway blogged.

He wrapped up his piece by taking aim at the president for his “meritless legal position.”

“It isn’t very surprising to see the president tweet a meritless legal position, because, as a non-lawyer, he wouldn’t know the difference between a good one and a bad one,” he wrote.

“Such a lack of rigor, sadly, has been a disturbing trend in much of the politically charged public discourse about the law lately, and one that lawyers — regardless of their politics — owe a duty to abjure,” he concluded.

This is far from the first time the lawyer has been critical of the president, which has often led to his wife being questioned about their difference of opinion.

In April, Kellyanne Conway feuded on-air with CNN host Dana Bash, who asked her about her husband’s tweets that took aim at the president.

Bash cited a tweet that he sent in March, but then deleted, which slammed Trump for repeatedly contradicting his staff’s statements.

In response, she said that her husband also frequently tweets praises for the president. She added that women don’t have to “listen to the men in their lives to form their own political opinions.”

The White House counsellor accused CNN of trying to “harass and embarrass” her, and later added that the line of questioning was “cheap” and “irrelevant.”