August 25, 2018 4:41 pm
Updated: August 25, 2018 4:44 pm

15 reported dead after tourist bus flips over on Bulgarian highway

By Staff The Associated Press

A view of a bus that crashed and overturned near the town of Svoge, Bulgaria, Aug. 25, 2018.

Bulgarian Interior Ministry via AP


Bulgaria’s health minister says a tourist bus has flipped over on a highway near Sofia, the capital, killing at least 15 people and leaving 27 others injured.

Police said a bus carrying tourists on a weekend trip to a nearby resort overturned and then fell down a side road 20 meters (66 feet) below the highway. The accident happened at 5:10 p.m. Saturday about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of Sofia.

Health Minister Kiril Ananiev gave the death toll. Ambulances rushed to the scene and took the injured to Sofia hospitals. Doctors said some of the injured were in critical condition.

READ MORE: 3 Chinese tourists dead following bus crash in eastern Ontario

There was no immediate information about the nationality of the passengers.

The government quickly declared Monday a national day of mourning.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

