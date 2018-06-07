3 Chinese tourists dead following bus crash in eastern Ontario

Three people have died as the result of a collision involving a tourist bus in eastern Ontario on Monday.

A tour bus carrying 37 people, including the driver, a guide and 35 Chinese tourists crashed into a rock formation by the side of Highway 401 on Monday afternoon near Prescott, Ont.

The Grenville County Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the deaths of two women, 60-year-old Weiping Lu and 57-year-old Xueying Ye, on Thursday. Changlin Xu, a 54-year-old man, died on Tuesday.

Two people remain in hospital with life-threatening injuries, although they’re reported to have improved and are now in stable condition, Grenville County OPP said.

The cause of the collision is still not determined and the investigation is presently ongoing.

It could be months before the findings of the investigations are made public, said OPP Const. Suzanne Runciman.

Officials at the Chinese embassy in Canada have “made clear that the travel agency involved should shoulder its responsibility and properly take care of such matters as medical treatment and compensation for the Chinese tourists,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press conference Tuesday.

“The Foreign Ministry and our diplomatic missions in Canada will continue to follow the development of the accident and work with relevant departments to make proper followup arrangements,” Chunying added.

A manager at the Massachusetts-based Union Tour Express company said Monday he was aware one of their buses was involved in the collision, but could not provide any further information about the incident.

The OPP are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

