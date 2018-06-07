Canada
June 7, 2018
Updated: June 7, 2018 9:25 am

Second passenger in Prescott, Ont., bus crash dies of injuries: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police said a bus crash on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont., on Monday has claimed the life of a second person.

The OPP said 57-year-old Xueying Ye of Shanghai, China, was pronounced deceased on Wednesday night.

Police have also identified the 54-year-old man who died as a result of the crash as Changlin Xu of Jiansu, China.

The OPP said 37 passengers were on board the bus when it ran into a ditch in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 near Prescott on Monday afternoon.  Many of the passengers were sent to hospital, some with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the cause of the crash has not been determined and the investigation is ongoing.

The passengers were tourists from China, police said.

With files from Alexandra Mazur, Global News

Global News