Final Saint John Dragon Boat Festival a big success

Over 1,000 participants took part in the 14th annual – and final – Saint John Dragon Boat Festival Saturday in Rothesay.

The event has raised millions of dollars over the years, all in support of the St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation. Twenty four teams made up of 20 paddlers compete throughout the day with at least three 200-metre races.

Funds raised this year will go towards a state-of-the art 3D mammography machine for the Breast Health Centre at St. Joseph’s.

Events co-ordinator Christine Levesque says despite all the success, the timing is right to end the festival.

“It’s been a fantastic run, I’m very proud to say this event has raised $3.2 million dollars in its 13 years, but we want to go out on a high note,” she says.

Rothesay Mayor Nancy Grant says her community has benefited from hosting the festival over the years.

“In the process of these 14 years we have upgraded this park very significantly,” the mayor notes. “We put half a million dollars into the upgrades of the park about four years ago and we’ve made it just a wonderful venue and it has become iconic.”

Many taking part say the festival has received solid support in part because of the cause, including Margaret Melanson of Team Horizon Health.

“Where this is associated with the St. Joseph’s Foundation, the work that they do is very very important, they serve a large number of people across the saint john area and beyond, and it’s a worthy cause,” Melanson says.

Participants and team’s experience in paddling varies, but the Y-Nots from Amherst claim to be the class of the field.

“It’s a great sport because it encompasses all ages, it’s something everybody can do and I like it for that reason,” Y-Not coach Pam Bowman says. “I’ve paddled all my life and so it’s wonderful to be able to encourage others to join in, it’s great fitness as well.”

Meanwhile, organizers says it’s yet to be determined what will replace the festival next year.