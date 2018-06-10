Dragon Boat Race takes over Lachine Canal in support of Missing Children’s Network

The 12th annual Dragon Boat Race took to the Lachine Canal Sunday morning, as nine teams of about 20 people each competed in what organizers described as the most visible fundraiser for the Missing Children’s Network.

Organizers hope the race will end up raising as much as $100,000 for the network this year.

Over the years, the races have already accounted for more than $1 million in donations to the organization, which doesn’t receive government money, said Pina Arcamone, executive director of the Missing Children’s Network.

For the participants, the challenges depend on the position they occupy on the boat. “I’m in a great position ’cause I’m great at yelling,” said Tracy Killen, who heads up Hope Floats, a team out of LaSalle.

This was their 10th year participating in the race.

Those who row give a slightly different account.

“The most important thing in dragon boating is keeping in sync,” said David Quane of KPH Turcot, who also fielded a team. “It’s not the strongest, not the weakest. It’s everyone together.”