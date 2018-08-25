Woman struck and killed by vehicle on Memorial Drive

A woman was killed early Saturday morning in a crash on Memorial Drive.

The collision happened at around 3:30a.m. near the zoo train station.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that was travelling east on Memorial Drive, west of Deerfoot Trail.

The area was shut down as police continued their investigation.

Eastbound traffic on Memorial Drive was re-routed to St. George’s Drive for nearly four hours.

EMS said an off-duty paramedic first found the critically injured woman and attempted first aid, but she later died at the scene.