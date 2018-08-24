Fire investigators blame paper towels soaked with oils for west Edmonton blaze

A fire that damaged a home and two garages in west Edmonton earlier this week was likely caused by “paper towels soaked with organic oils,” fire investigators have determined.

Firefighters were called to a home in the area of 88 Avenue and 145 Street at about 11 p.m. on Monday, where they found a detached garage on fire.

In a news release issued Friday, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said investigators have concluded the paper towels “self-heated within a cardboard box after being used to wipe down a hot surface.”

“The fire originated in the cardboard box set on the wooden deck at the back of the home.”

Several people reported hearing an explosion Monday night, after which neighbours reported seeing flames coming from the back of a home.

The blaze spread to a neighbouring detached garage, resulting in damage. Water used to extinguish the fire also caused minor flooding to the basement of a home.

Earlier this week, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said investigators had determined the fire started on a wooden deck at the back of the original home and that the explosion occurred when some small propane cylinders caught fire.

Everyone inside the homes got out safely and the fire was brought under control within about half an hour.

–With files from Global News’ Karen Bartko