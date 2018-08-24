Man accused of killing Marpole couple now facing 1st-degree murder charges

The man accused of killing a respected Marpole couple has had his charges upgraded from second-degree to first-degree murder.

Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam is alleged to have murdered 68-year-old Richard Jones and 64-year-old Dianna Mah-Jones at their home on Vancouver’s West Side in September, 2017.

READ MORE: Charges laid in murder of Vancouver couple Dianna Mah-Jones and Richard Jones

The BC Prosecution Service said it could not comment on specifics of the case or the charges.

However, it said in any case being prosecuted, initial charges are laid based on evidence acquired by police. As a prosecution continues, however, new evidence can become available which may support new charges, it noted.

WATCH: Charges laid in murder of Vancouver couple

The motive for the killing remains unclear, but police said they do not believe it was gang-related.

READ MORE: Suspect in Vancouver double homicide appears in court

Kam, who had only been in Vancouver a few months at the time of the killing, has no criminal record. He was born in Hong Kong and moved to Alberta with his family as a teenager.

At the time of the killings, he lived in the same neighbourhood as the victims.

Dianna Mah-Jones was well-respected occupational therapist. She and husband, Richard Jones, operated @Airbnb out of home where murdered. pic.twitter.com/Rbso4PBMvJ — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) September 29, 2017

The double slaying at the couple’s home on West 6th Avenue and Hudson Street shocked the community.

Mah-Jones was a respected occupational therapist with Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH), working at the GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre and Vancouver General Hospital, and had won several awards.

In 2015, she was named the Outstanding Occupational Therapist of the Year by the Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists BC, and was honoured as last year’s VCH and Provincial Healthcare Hero.