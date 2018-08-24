Canada
August 24, 2018 6:13 pm

Smoke, fire pouring from 7-Eleven store in Salmon Arm

Emergency crews in Salmon Arm, B.C., were called to a fire at a convenience store along the Trans-Canada Highway on Friday afternoon.

Bad service? Bad food? Whatever the reason, something bad happened at a convenience store in Salmon Arm this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a fire inside a 7-Eleven store, with unconfirmed reports that a vehicle drove up to the front doors, with the driver then pouring gasoline on the hood and lighting it on fire. However, as noted, that’s an unconfirmed report.

Thick smoke pours from the 7-Eleven store in Salmon Arm.

A view of the 7-Eleven store in Salmon Arm before it caught fire on Friday.

The store is located at 371 Trans-Canada Highway.

A video sent into Global News shows thick smoke pouring from the store.

More details as they’re available.

