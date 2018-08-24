Smoke, fire pouring from 7-Eleven store in Salmon Arm

Bad service? Bad food? Whatever the reason, something bad happened at a convenience store in Salmon Arm this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a fire inside a 7-Eleven store, with unconfirmed reports that a vehicle drove up to the front doors, with the driver then pouring gasoline on the hood and lighting it on fire. However, as noted, that’s an unconfirmed report.

A view of the 7-Eleven store in Salmon Arm before it caught fire on Friday.

READ MORE: Canada’s largest collection of restored wooden buildings threatened by B.C. wildfire

The store is located at 371 Trans-Canada Highway.

A video sent into Global News shows thick smoke pouring from the store.

More details as they’re available.