Winnipeg business says City construction has led to ‘worst year ever’

A Winnipeg business owner in the Exchange District blames a delayed construction project for the worst year of sales in 49 years.

Marsha Brick, owner of Brick’s Fine Furniture on Bannatyne Avenue is celebrating the stores 49th anniversary this month with a torn up road, leaving little parking for customers, and machines blocking her sign and entrance.

Brick said sales have dropped 80 per cent.

“This summer has been the worst on record, ever,” Brick said.

In an attempt to improve business, Brick has purchased a new ‘open’ sign, and has even offered to pick up elderly customers and personally drive them to her store.

“I’m trying to find ways to bring people in the door any way I can think of,” she said.

Most frustrating of all, when businesses in the area were advised of the water main replacement project, they were told it would start June 8 and take just four weeks. The road is still torn up 11 weeks later.

The city told Global News the water main project has in fact been completed, but crews are now working on bike lane installation, which should be completed in a week.

“Whenever feasible, the City tries to plan water main renewal projects in conjunction with roadway projects to minimize disruption to residents and area businesses and for efficiency,” a city spokesperson said via email Friday.

Brick says the disruption to her business was more than minimal.

“I understand the need for construction in Winnipeg,” she said, “but I think it has to be done in a proper manner and appreciate the people that are working in the area.”